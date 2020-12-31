Eeswaran to be out 14 Jan

Silambarasan TR starrer Eswaran, directed by Suseenthiran and produced by Madhav Media, releases for Pongal on 14 January.

Eeswaran, touted to be a village drama, has music by Thaman SS and cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu. Nidhi Agarwal is the heroine.

Silambarasan’s last major outing was in the 2019 flick Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. Earlier this year, he was seen in short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, directed by Gautham Menon. The actor has gone through an extreme physical makeover for the film, which has created huge excitement among his fans.

Silambarasan tweeted, ‘With blessings of almighty #Eeswaran coming to screens worldwide this January 14th.’