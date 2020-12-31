Govt extends Fastag deadline till 15 Feb

Chennai: The Union Road Transport Ministry has extended the deadline for 100 per cent collection of toll charges on the National Highway (NH) network through FASTag till 15 February.

Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced to completely do away with cash transactions for paying toll charges from 1 January.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on December 24 said that FasTags would be mandatory for all vehicles from the new year.

Introduced in 2016, the compulsory use of these tags will help vehicles pass without any hitch through the toll plazas, preventing long queues.

At present, the share of transactions made through FASTag is said to be around 75-80 per cent.

In a statement to the NHAI, the ministry said that the highways authority can obtain the needed regulatory requirement for ensuring 100 per cent cashless fee collection from 15 February onwards.