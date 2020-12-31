Hendricks recalled to SA team

Durban: Having already added Kagiso Rabada to the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, South Africa have now made one more change bringing in Beuran Hendricks while releasing Migael Pretorius.

The decision to release Pretorius from the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) was taken after the seamer suffered a muscle injury to his right shoulder. The 25-year-old will now return to his franchise for rehabilitation.

Hendricks, whose only Test appearance came at the same venue against England in January this year, will start training with the squad ahead of the game that’s scheduled to begin on Sunday (January 3). CSA in a release said that the left-arm seamer was reinstated to the squad after ‘the completion of thorough and successful COVID-19 and pre-BSE entry protocols.’

South Africa are currently leading 1-0 in the two-match Test series after registering a comprehensive win on Tuesday (December 29) in the opening Test.