India to run world’s largest vaccine programme in 2021: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country is preparing to run the world’s largest vaccination program in the next year and preparation is in the last stages.

He said this while laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conference.

Modi said, while 2020 became symbolic with the gloom of infection, 2021 is arriving with the hope of a cure.

‘India is preparing to run the largest vaccination programme at a high pace. I am confident that the way we came together in the year that went by to take on the disease, in the same way, we will take efforts and move forward together to ensure that the vaccination programme runs smoothly,’ he said.

Though the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country, people should not let their guard down and strictly follow coronavirus safety measures even after vaccination, he said.

‘I used to say ‘jab tak dawai nahi dhilai nahi’ (No let up till vaccination) but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution),’ PM Modi said.