Kaateri is about human greed: Varalaxmi

‘My character in Kaateri was not challenging but it demanded a lotof physical work’, says Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Directed by Deekay and produced by Studio Green Gnanavelraja, Kaateri is a horror film that features Vaibhav, Karunakaran, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Maansi and John Vijay in lead roles.

Says Varalaxmi, ‘Usually horror film plots are based on revenge. Kaatteri isn’t such a story. The crux revolves around human’s greed. The way with which Deekay has panned out the entire plot was interesting and how my part of the story is connected to it. My character has a rural backdrop to it.’

‘I watched Deekay’s Yaamiruka Bayamey and was laughing that entire night. I called up Deekay and Krishna and told them how much I liked it. So, when I

was offered Kaatteri I gladly agreed to be a part of it’.

Asked how she spent her lockdown, Varalaxmi says, ‘In fact, I was busy during the lockdown. I rescued animals, had the Save Sakthi campaign work. I lost a lot of weight, I was baking and I ended up becoming a good cook.’