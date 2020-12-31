Modi meets President ahead of new year

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss domestic and international affairs and also exchanged good wishes for the upcoming year.

“As the year 2020 draws to its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on domestic and international affairs. They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India,” President’s Secretariat tweeted.

The President had earlier said, “As Covid-19 has impacted the global economy, we have pledged to make India more self-reliant, that is, Atma Nirbhar. And technology is going to be a key enabler in that journey in the days to come.”