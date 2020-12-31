Nissan’s latest Magnite rolls out in Chennai

Chennai: The All New Nissan Magnite rolled out in Chennai from the Nandanam Dealership of Autorelli Nissan here.

A press release said, Arun Prasad, regional manager South, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Prabhu Bakthavachalam Area sales manager, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, Neha Chopra, CEO Autorelli Nissan and Ashnut Chopra, Dealer Principal Autorelli Nissan, were present to flag off the first customers.

The first ten cars rolled out from the dealership in a grand convoy on Anna Salai amid celebrations. Since its launch on 2 December 2020, the All New Nissan Magnite has clocked over 24,000 bookings nationally and 10,000 bookings in South India.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology and Japanese engineering. We are proud to launch it in Chennai and the South,” said Arun Prasad.