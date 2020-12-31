PMK presents petition for caste-based census

Chennai: Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK)’s State deputy secretary Sam Paul presented a petition at the taluk office in Velachery, Chennai, seeking a caste-based census in Tamilnadu.

A press release here said, the PMK has been demanding a change in the State’s existing reservation system while seeking 20 per cent reservation for the most backward communities.

Its cadres have been protesting across Tamilnadu in this regard.

One such demonstration headed by PMK deputy general secretary T R Sahadevan, was held at Velachery, with Sam Paul meeting Tahsildar G R Thulasi Ramraj and presenting the petition.

About 100 members participated and raised slogans demanding for social justice in the State.