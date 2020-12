Suriya will play a cameo that of an advocate in TJ Gnanavel’s next directorial, which is produced by 2D Entertainment. TJ Gnanavel is notably known for the film Kootathil Oruvan.

Suriya who was last seen in Soorarai Pottru is all set to join hands with filmmaker Vettrimaran for Vaadivaasal. He has completed shoot for a Netflix anthology Navarasa, directed by Gautham Menon.