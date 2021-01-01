Anaya Shah goes on a low carb diet

Anaya Shah is busy actress even during the lockdown due to the pandemic. She has appeared on multiple music videos.

She is known for her work in movies such as Fikraan and corridor. Anaya Shah had a huge fan base on tik tok but that came crashing down. She is now on a low carb diet to push her fitness quotient high.

She is putting on the hours at the gym and is focused to get that perfect body.

She says, ‘I am on a low carb diet. I have balanced it well with all essential macros and micro nutrients. The workouts have been good and I can really feel the results. I am very committed to achieve the best shape that I have ever been. The audience deserves nothing but the best. We are here because of them and you got to bring that little bit extra every time once we come on screen. So this low carb diet is really working for me. I would stick it for now.’