As New Year begins, my heart with farmers, says Rahul from abroad

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today greeted everyone a ‘happy new year’, remembering those ‘we lost’ and who ‘protect and sacrifice for us’.

On a short personal trip abroad, the former Congress president tweeted his message around midnight India time.

“My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour,” Rahul tweeted, reiterating his backing for the thousands who have been protesting for over a month against a clutch of new agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and other states, have been camped along Delhi’s border, demanding the laws’ repeal as they fear these will dismantle the minimum support price system and leave them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporates.