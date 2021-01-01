Combining Ayurveda with oral care

Chennai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has launched Vedshakti Oil Pulling, a centuries-old practice in Ayurveda, combined with Colgate India’s oral care expertise.

Oil Pulling is an ancient oral ‘kriya’ recommended in Ayurvedic scriptures as an essential part of daily morning health rituals or ‘dinacharya’, a press release said.

Researched and designed in India, Colgate Vedshakti Oil Pulling is an antioxidant rich Sesame Oil blend of Eucalyptus, Basil, Clove and Lemon oils, to detoxify your mouth of overnight impurities.

Commenting on the new product launch, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, Marketing, said, “We are excited to launch Vedshakti Oil Pulling- an antioxidant rich blend of five oils that everyone should add to their daily health regimen and enjoy a plethora of benefits”.

The 200 ml bottle of Colgate Vedshakti Oil Pulling will be available at retail stores online and offline. The package comes with an information leaflet specifying benefits and answering FAQs and also a metallic measuring spoon to help dose correctly.