Covid-19: India records 20,035 new cases and 256 deaths

New Delhi: With 20,035 new infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,02,86,709 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,48,994 with 256 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,83,461 pushing the national recovery rate to?96.08 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate?stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 2,54,254 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR,17,31,11,694 samples have been tested up to 31 December with 10,62,420 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 256 new fatalities include 58 from Maharashtra, 30 from Kerala, 29 from West Bengal and 21 from Chhattisgarh. A total of 1,48,994 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,521 from Maharashtra followed by 12,122 from Tamilnadu, 12,090 from Karnataka, 10,536 from Delhi, 9,712 from West Bengal, 8,364 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,108 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,341 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.