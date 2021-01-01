EPS greets Kovind, Modi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today greeted President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of New Year.

According to an official release, the CM also sent bouquets to them. In his letters to the above dignitaries, Palaniswami conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the leaders and their family members on New Year and said he prayed to the God to give them the strength to continue to serve the nation.