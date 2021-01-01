Hansika’s Maha to release soon

Hansika’s 50th venture Maha is gearing up for a release soon.

Produced by Malik Steams and Mathiyalagan, debutant UR Jameel is directing the film. Interestingly, Silambarasan TR has also played an extended cameo in the film and Srikanth also plays an important role.

The film is likely to be released early next year. Jameel had said that Silambarasan will be seen for about 45 minutes in the film. It is an extended cameo. He will appear in a song and in an action sequence. He plays a pilot in the film and has almost 30-45 minutes of screen time. His portion in the movie was shot in Goa.