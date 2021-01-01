Modi lays foundation stone for Light House Project in Chennai

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites across six States, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each in these cities in 12 months.

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamilnadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

They comprise about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said various measures taken by his government in the last six years has restored the confidence of the common man that he can own a house.

Earlier, he said, people’s dream of having a house of their own was shaken as despite spending money they would often not get the promised home in time and were not sure of legal support, if needed. High interest rate was also a dampener, he added.