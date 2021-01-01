Ramkatha at Dhanushkodi from 2 January

Chennai: The 853rd Ramkatha by Pujya Morari Bapu will start from 2 January, 2021 at pilgrimage site – Dhanushkodi, Setubandh-Rameshwar with a limited number of pre-invited audience.

This nine-day Ram Katha will be shown daily through Aastha channel and YouTube from 9.30 am.

A press release said, recently, Ramkatha had been successfully completed at Bhagwat Bhumi Shukratal where all Corona related protocols were strictly adhered.

Dhanushkodi is an ancient and famous Hindu pilgrimage place. It is located on the eastern coast of Tamilnadu, near the southern edge of Rameswaram and near Pamban.

Its history is of Ramayana period. It is said that from here Lord Sri Rama started the construction work of the bridge to reach Lanka.

According to religious texts and beliefs, when Lord Shri Ram started returning with Sita after conquering Lanka, the newly appointed Lankapati Vibhishan prayed to Shri Ram that if this bridge built by you remained like this then in future any king from India will attack my Lanka.

At the request of Vibhishan, Shriram broke the bridge. This gave the place its name Dhanushkodi, the release said.