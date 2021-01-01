Stalin writes to CM, wants special session of Assembly

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin today wrote a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asking him to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass resolution against Centre’s farm bills.

Stalin pointed out that resolutions against the Farm Bills have been already passed in Punjab and Kerala.

“Tamilnadu has always stood for the welfare of the farmers. It is the first State to provide free electricity and waive off farm loans. At a time of crisis like this, it is important that we put aside our differences and stand together and support the farmers who are fighting against the farm bills for the past 37 days,” Stalin said in the letter.