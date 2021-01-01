TN allots Rs 111 crore for flood mitigation

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today released a G.O. alloting Rs 111 crore for permanent flood mitigation works in Chennai, Kancheepuran, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts.

It may be noted that in October 2019, the State government allocated Rs 238.13 crore, for carrying out long-term flood mitigation works in the highly vulnerable areas of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore districts.

The mitigation works were carried out in Adyar sub-basin in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts, Cooum and Araniyar sub-basins in Thiruvallur district, Paravanar and Coleroon sub-basins in Cuddalore district and Kovalam sub-basin in Kancheepuram district.

The works include formation of reservoir across Orathur tributary of Adyar river with inter-basin transfer canal for water supply augmentation and flood mitigation near Orathur tributary of Adyar river, with inter-basin transfer canal for water supply augmentation and flood mitigation near Orathur village in Sriperumbudur taluk.