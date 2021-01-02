Andhadhun Tamil remake titled Andhagan

The Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun’s Tamil remake has been titled Andhagan. The film stars Prashanth in lead role.

Prashant plays the role of a piano player. Producer Thiagarajan surprised everyone by revealing that Prashant is a trainee pianist who has already studied at the London College of Music.

The movie features Karthick, Simran and Yogibabu in important roles.

Andhagan is directed by Ponmagal Vanthaal fame J J Frederick and music is scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte was released in October 2018.

The film won three national awards for Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Hindi Film.