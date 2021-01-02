Dhanush, Selvaraghavan to work in Aayirathil Oruvan 2

Director Selvaraghavan has confirmed that he will be doing the sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan that starred Karthi, Parthiban, Andrea and Reema Sen among others.

Interestingly, he has also revealed that Dhanush would be playing the lead role in the film, which is being planned as a 2024 release.

Dhanush and director Selvaraghavan have worked together in the films Kaadhal Konden, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna, and all of them are massive hits among the fans.

Sharing his excitement on the project, Dhanush posted, ‘A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 .. The Prince returns in 2024’ (sic).