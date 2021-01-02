Editorial: Guts & glory

Team India did well to win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Ajinkya Rahane deserves credit for leading India from the front to level the series 1-1 after humiliating defeat in the first Test at Adelaide. But they should continue momentum and win the series. It is a real challenge. With no Kohli, Shami, Ishant and Umesh, it is tough for Team India.

After 36 all out in first Test, Team India bounced back in second Test. The exhibition of character from the Indian team is tremendous. Rahane is so quiet and calm. He doesn’t shout or do nasty things on the field, he just stays quiet and does his thing which is cool captaincy. Under his leadership, the guys suddenly performed.

India’s strength is not people who are playing on the field, it’s the bench strength. They seized the opportunity and went out there and performed. Getting hammered in one Test and then coming back and winning the next Test comprehensively shows the character of the team and the management. And at the same time, people are out there to win the Test match.