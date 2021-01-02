Chennai: Goa Congress MLA and former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane and his wife Vijayadevi Rane tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, their son and state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

In a tweet, Rane said, “I would like to inform the people of Goa that my father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CM of Goa and MLA Poriem constituency) and my mother Smt. Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for Covid-19. They are under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by Dr Bandekar at GMC.”

It may be noted that two days ago, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who is suffering from Covid-19 has been taken to Fortis Hospital Mohali for treatment, officials said on Wednesday, a day after his wife died from the virus.

The 86-year-old leader and his son Vikram Sharma, who also tested positive, have been taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

chennai, newstodaynet, newstodaynet online, newstoday, news today, former goa cm & wife test covid positive, pratapsingh rane, vijayadevi rane, vishwajit rane