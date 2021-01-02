Grand Chola cluster: Govt’s warning to all hotels

Chennai: Following a fresh cluster of Covid-19 cases at Hotel ITC Grand Chola, the Tamilnadu government has asked all hotels to follow safety protocols.

Also, sources said the Health department is planning to track all guests who had stayed in the hotel in the last couple of weeks.

According to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, all hotel managements have been asked to ensure they follow disinfection protocols.

“We will not hesitate to issue notices or initiate legal action if managements do not ensure compliance,” he added.

Several weeks after IIT-Madras emerged as a Covid hotspot, another prime location in Chennai city, is registering an increase in cases.

Popular star hotel ITC Grand Chola has recorded 85 infections in the past 15 days, with the Greater Chennai Corporation instructing the hotel not to hold any events or gatherings hereafter.

Following employees and guests testing positive, the civic body has advised saturation testing of all the hotel occupants.

It is said that all those who tested positive for the virus, are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and have since then been isolated.

The hotel on the other hand has assured that all SOPs are being followed and all the staff at its premises have been trained in appropriate hygiene and sanitation protocol.