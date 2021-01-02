India-UK flights to resume from 8 January

Chennai: After being suspended for about two weeks, flight operations between India and the United Kingdom are all set to resume on 8 January.

In a tweet informing the same, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said, “It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly,” he tweeted.

The suspension had initially come about after a new mutant strain of the virus was detected in the UK last month. The strain is said to be more infectious than other strains of the virus.

As for India, the total number of those affected in the country is 29, all of whom have been kept in isolation at designated health facilities.