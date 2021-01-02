Pooja Kumar becomes mom

Actress Pooja Kumar who acted in Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam has kept her marriage a secret for a while now.

However, her husband Vishal Joshi, CEO of Joy, a wedding-planning company has now posted on his Instagram page that they have become proud parents to a baby girl named Naavya Joshi.

‘Once upon a time we were two and now we are three. Pooja and I are so excited to introduce you all to our little baby girl Naavya Joshi. poojakumarny thanks for being the best life partner I could dream of and for bringing our little Naavya into this world. You have made this birthday my best birthday ever. Love you both so much @anjula_acharia Pooja and I are forever grateful to you for being our #IndianMatchmaker @ryanpendletonphotography and @abhijitrjoshi thanks for patiently photographing our little family’, wrote Vishal Joshi on Instagram.