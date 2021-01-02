Popular Tamil film producer Balu passes away

Chennai: K Balu of KB Films, who produced several Tamil blockbusters including ‘Chinna Thambi’ passed away in Chennai today.

He was not keeping well and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago.

Film personalities condoled the death of Balu.

Balu recently contested Tamil Film Producers Council election and emerged the winner as executive committee member.

He was away from films for some time and was actually planning to produce a mega movie this year.

Sarathkumar, who acted in few of Balu’s films tweeted, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.”