Ready to quit politics if I fail to prove charges against Velumani: Stalin

Coimbatore: DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin today vowed to quit politics if he failed to prove the corruption charges against Tamilnadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani.

He said this while addressing a people’s gram sabha meeting at Devarayapuram in Thondamuthur constituency, represented by the Minister.

Responding to Velumani’s challenge to prove the corruption charges levelled against him or quit politics, Stalin said, “I am ready to quit politics. Are you (Velumani) ready?”

Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, he said that the senior AIADMK leader had been called eight times by the Arumughaswamy Commission probing the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa to record his statement but allegedly skipped the summons.

Stalin added that OPS had stitched a deal with EPS (Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami) and had accepted the position of Deputy CM. The DMK supremo pointed out that Jayalalithaa was elected as Tamilnadu’s CM by the people and slammed Edappadi Palaniswami for projecting himself as the CM face in the upcoming polls and claimed that the OPS camp and alliance partner BJP did not accept it.