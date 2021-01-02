Sid Sriram records a song for Kattil

Playback singer Sid Sriram has recorded for a song in Kattil from America. The song is a melody set to tune by Srikanth Deva and lyrics penned by Vairamuthu.

Actor-director EV Ganesh Babu’s Kattil has story, screenplay by the veteran editor B Lenin. It stars Ganesh Babu himself as the male lead(s). The film also features Srushti Dange and marks the film debut of Geetha Kailasam, the daughter-in-law of legendary filmmaker K Balachander.

Speaking about the film, Ganesh Babu, says, ‘Kattil is a story of a family that is forced to move from a spacious, traditional house to a small flat. The problem becomes bigger when they are unable to take their ancestral cot along with them to their new house, due to limited space. I would say the cot is the hero of this film.