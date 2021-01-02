Slovakian tennis player banned for 12 years

London: Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova has been banned for 12 years by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) and fined USD 40,000 for match-fixing.

The TIU said that it uncovered five incidents of match fixing by Dagmara in 2017. Dagmara had a highest WTA ranking of 1117 in singles and 777 in doubles.

Dagmara admitted the charges and Anti-Corruption Hearing and the ruling stated that she should be prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years.

The majority of the fine is suspended, with USD 1,000 payable within 90 days.