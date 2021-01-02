Stalin’s grandson too would enter politics: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami has said DMK president M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin had entered politics and his grandson was ready too.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai on his way to Ramanathapuram for election campaign, he said the 2021 assembly election would end dynasty politics.

He also accused Stalin of attempting to thwart the distribution of Rs 2,500 Pongal assistance to people and asserted that the government will overcome obstacles posed by him.

Listing the achievements of his government, like providing 7.5 per cent quota for students of state-run schools who clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, setting up of 11 more government medical colleges, 2,000 Amma mini clinics, he said all such initiatives were aimed at benefitting the common and poor people of the state.

He added: From 4 January, assistance of Rs 2,500 and a gift pack comprising ingredients to make Pongal, including rice and sugar will be distributed to rice ration card holders to help them celebrate Pongal happily.

Palaniswami on Thursday said his party would lead the alliance in the state and he is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the combine for the 2021 assembly elections. Parties that accept the leadership of AIADMK and his candidature could be part of the combine, he said, pointing to the earlier statements of party senior leaders O Panneerselvam and K P Munusamy.