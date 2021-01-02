Tension at Varadar temple: Devotees irked at HR&CE’s involvement

Chennai: The vexatious war between Vadagalai and Thengalai sects in Kanchipuram Sri Varadaraja Swami temple reached new heights on New Year Day with both factions almost coming to blows. The HR & CE officials intervened only to halt Raapathu utsavam that was on post Vaikunta Ekadesi.

Until the row is resolved, it was decided to hold only Thiruvaradhanam for the presiding deity halting any sort of festivities inside the temple, a decision which has not gone down well with the devotees.

A peace committee has been formed to hold talks later today to sort out differences and continue the daily proceedings besides continuing the halted Raapathu utsavam and other celebrations.

Speaking to News Today, sources inside the temple say, “Varadaraja temple follows Vadagalai tradition. It is one of the few temples in Tamilnadu to follow the sampradayam from time immemorial. It is unfair that a few from Thengalai sect have been reportedly obstructing proceedings for some time over rendering of hymns. War of words happen on every festive celebration here when Utsavar is taken out on procession. Though they have no legal backing for their claims, still they try create a stir. In the past few days, lots of issues led to pandemonium between the two sects. As a result EO intervened leading to stopping of a0ll proceedings.’

‘We wonder what right an EO or an HR &CE official got to put forth such orders. We wonder whether the EO was upright or he sided with Thengalai sect. He should be knowing the rituals and significance of celebrations inside the temple for the Almighty. We intend raising these issues against him. He is acting partisan and one-sided.”

“Our priority is to ensure Raapathu is held immediately. Also tomorrow there are plans to hold special purappadu for Azhwar and there is Aandal Neerattu Utsavam from Monday.”

“The HR &CE department is meant to supervise regular affairs in temple and not to meddle with our traditions. Sadly, things are going out of control and HR&CE is part of it,” they add.

Devotees wonder why break traditions and stop day-to- day affairs in temple. They want things to be sorted out soon and something that is being continued for centuries should not be meddled with.

No one from outside should intervene and it is for the two sects to sit, discuss and clarify on all differences, they add.

Sridhar, who visits the temple regularly, says, “It is an issue between two sects of Vaishnavites. They will hold dialogue to arrive at a solution. One wonders why HR & CE is involving itself in it. Did the government intervene when such issues happen in other religions?”