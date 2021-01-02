Vaccination dry run across country today, including 17 centres in 5 districts in TN

Chennai: India will have a dry run of its Covid inoculation programme today, across all States and UTs, with Tamilnadu conducting the same in 17 centres in five districts.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said, “We have trained over 21,000 health workers on administering the vaccine. The state government has already identified 47,200 centres where the vaccine will be administered to people once the drive begins in the country”.

The Minister said the health department has identified 47,200 centres for the purpose and has provided training to 21,170 health care personnel.

“We are planning to fix a time period of providing vaccination to 25 people in two hours,” he said.

To a query, he said vaccination has to be done carefully since Covid-19 was a new kind of virus and a dry run was important in this regard.

The Minister said that in the initial phase, infrastructure facilities to preserve the vaccine, set up in association with Tamilnadu Medical Services Corporation, would cater to 2.5 crore people.

In Chennai, the dry run will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and two Urban Primary Health Centres at Santhome and Ekkatuthangal. The Government Ooty Medical College Hospital; Coonoor Government Hospital; and the Nellakottai Primary Health Centre are the sites in the Nilgiris.

In the Tirunelveli health unit district, it will be held at the Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital; the Urban Primary Health Centre at Samathanapuram; and the Reddiyarpatti Block Primary Health Centre.

The Government Hospital at Poonamallee; and the Primary Health Centres at Nemam and Thirumazhisai are the sites in the Poonamallee health unit district.

At Coimbatore, it will held at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital; the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences; the Government Hospital, Sulur; SLM Home Urban Primary Health Centre; and the Pooluvapatti Community Health Centre.