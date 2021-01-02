Vaccine to be free across country: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country.

The announcement comes amid a dry run for coronavirus vaccination which was underway in all the States and Union Territories today. “Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country,” the Minister said.

Harsh Vardhan said one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers would be given free vaccine in the first phase of the inoculation drive.

"In the first phase of vaccination, free vaccine will be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that include one crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers," Vardhan said in a tweet.

He, however, added, that the details of how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated till July is getting finalised.