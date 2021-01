Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter Sreeja will make her debut in one hour web film Mugizh and its trailer was released yesterday.

It is bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi’s own production house VSP Productions.

The movie also has Vijay Sethupathi and Regina Cassandra in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie ‘Master’ where he will be seen as the main, is hitting the screens on 13 January.

Mugizh has music by Revaa and cinematography by Sathya.