Bharat Biotech allowed to conduct trial on kids above 12

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech, which received emergency approval for its Covid-19 vaccine only in ‘clinical trial mode’, is allowed to conduct its trials on children who are above the age of 12 years.

The vaccine has already been used for children above 12 in the last round and has been found safe.

It has completed its phase 1 and 2 trials, wherein the vaccine was already used on children over 12 years and was found safe. The firm is now conducting phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was ‘safe and provides a robust immune response’, said Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani. The vaccine is yet to complete late-stage human clinical trials in India and no efficacy rate has yet been made public.