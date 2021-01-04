India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: Modi

New Delhi: A day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the world’s biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country.

“The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians,” Modi said while addressing at the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale, and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.

Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that ‘Made in India’ products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

“Quality is as much important as quantity; our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.