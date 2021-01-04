New CJ of Madras HC assumes charge

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and higher officials were present. They greeted Justice Banerjee after he assumed charge.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan arranged a formal welcome to the new Chief Justice at the High Court campus, according to notifications issued by its Registrar General, C Kumarappan.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday said President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Sanjib Banerjee, the senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court from the date he assumes charge of his office.

He has succeeded Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who retired from service on Thursday. Born on 2 November, 1961, Justice Banerjee obtained a bachelor’s degree with honours in economics in 1983, before completing his law degree in 1986-87.

He was enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practised primarily at the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.