New diseases dangerous than Covid could hit world: Scientist

Chennai: A scientist, who discovered Ebola over four decades ago, has warned humanity faces an unknown number of new and potentially fatal viruses emerging from African tropical rainforests even as a woman showing symptoms of hemorrhagic fever in a remote town in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has sparked fears of new deadly pathogens.

According to the latest reports, the world could be hit by another deadly virus, termed ‘Disease X’. The disease is likely to be as fast-spreading as the COVID-19, and as deadly as the Ebola virus. This has been confirmed by none other than the scientist who discovered the Ebola virus itself, in 1976.

According to him, humanity must beware since more deadly diseases are likely to be discovered in the near future. He said that the ‘Disease X’ is hypothetical, but could be deadly and might lead to another pandemic, wreaking havoc all around the world. Tamfum also said that there are new and potentially fatal viruses emerging from Africa’s tropical rainforests, reported Yahoo News.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said ‘Disease X’, where ‘X’ stands for unexpected, is hypothetical for now, an outbreak that scientists and public health experts fear could lead to serious disease around the world if and when it occurs.