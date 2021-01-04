Reliance denies plan to enter corporate farming

New Delhi: Reliance Industries today approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court pleading that the government safeguard its assets and services in the two states against ;miscreants’ who had damaged several of its telecom towers some days ago.

The installations were vandalised allegedly by farmers angry over the company’s perceived role in framing three agricultural laws recently passed by Parliament.

The company said it had nothing to do with the farm laws since it has no interest in corporate or contract farming – a key contention of the agitating farmers.

In a statement, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm said its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking ‘the urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism (of telecom towers) by miscreants.’

Reliance said it ‘has nothing whatsoever to do with the three farm laws currently debated in the country, and in no way benefits from them.’

‘As such, the sole nefarious purpose of linking the name of Reliance to these laws is to harm our businesses and damage our reputation,’ it said.