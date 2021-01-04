TN govt allows 100% occupancy in theatres

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today granted permission 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres beginning 13 January when films like Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ and Simbu’s ‘Eeswaran’ hit the screens.

Post Covid, theatres were opened to 50 per cent occupancy. Actor Vijay called on Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami recently and requested him to grant permission for 100 per cent occupancy.

Also, Silambarasan urged the Chief Minister to grant permission for the same. In a press release today, Silambarasan, said, “Post corona, the film industry has faced troubles. Inspite of all problems, we went ahead and shot Eeswaran . Similarly Vijay starrer Master was due for release long back is still waiting for theatrical release. Good that we feel theatres are our best way to entertain people.”

“When malls, restaurants and hotels are opened to full capacity, we hope the Chief Minister will give appropriate orders to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.”

He also urged Vijay fans to come and watch Eeswaran in theatres. Master directed by Logesh Kanagaraj stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi among others. Eeswaran featuring Silambarasan is directed by Suseenthiran.