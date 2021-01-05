Heavy rain: Chembarambakkam reservoir shutters opened

Chennai: Even as rains continuing in the city and suburbs, the shutters of Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs were opened today discharge minimal amounts of water.

According to officials of the Water Resources Department, “We plan to increase the discharge depending on the inflow. Flood warning notice have been issued to areas downstream of the lake and along Adyar river, including Kavanur, Kundrathur and Tiruneermalai. Adyar river may carry up to 3,000 cusecs once the water is released and it may go up to 6,000 cusecs. This is minimal compared to its carrying capacity.”

The shutters of Poondi reservoir were already open for two days as it got inflow from catchment areas upstream and about 480 cusecs of water was being discharged into Kosasthalaiyar river. Heavy rains lashed Chennai city and its suburbs since early today morning.

Met office attributed it to the convective activity and said moderate rains were likely to continue.

The rains, which started early in the morning, almost lashed non-stop leaving several arterial and interior roads water-logged causing hardship to the office-goers.

The Nungambakkam observatory in the city received 6.3 cm of rains during the last 24 hrs ending at 0830 hrs this morning, while the suburban Meenambakkam recorded 4.4 cm rains.