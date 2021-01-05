K L Rahul ruled out of Test series due to wrist injury

Chennai: Two days ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney, Team India has suffered yet another injury setback.

KL Rahul, who was being talked about as a potential playing XI candidate for the third Test, has been ruled out of the last two Tests of the four-match series.

In a statement today, BCCI said, ‘KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength.’

Rahul will now join the likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who have also been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation. Rahul’s injury is an addition to the growing list of injury-enforced exclusions in the Indian camp.