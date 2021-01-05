Popular filmmaker enters wedlock

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has announced entering wedlock with Alicia Zafar.

Shared a picture of the couple embracing each other on Instagram, the 38-year-old director wrote, ‘1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al-Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face. I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life.’

Earlier, he shared a close-up picture of the couple holding hands, writing, ‘Bismillah’.

Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Tisca Chopra, Disha Patani among others congratulated the couple.