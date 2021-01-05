Road, air links with Kashmir cut off

New Delhi: Kashmir was cut off from rest of the country for the second consecutive day today as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to snowfall across the valley.

Flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Tuesday due to poor visibility as the Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said. Operations will resume only after the weather improves, they added.

Nearly 4500 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essentials to the valley, are stranded along the highway at various places.

‘The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to accumulation of snow at many places, especially around Jawahar Tunnel,’ an official said.

According to the government, snow clearance operations were in full swing and efforts were on to restore movement of stranded vehicles along the 260 kilometre road.