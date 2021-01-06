Centre directs TN to immediately withdraw permission to 100% occupancy in theatres

Chennai: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed Tamilnadu government to ‘immediately issue necessary order’ to bring its guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines issued for Covid-19 containment after the State increased seating capacity of theatres and cinema halls from 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

The move is expected to have an impact on the release of Vijay starrer Master and STR’s Eeswaran.

The Union Home Ministry has so far allowed 50 per cent occupancy in movie theatres outside containment zones as part of the phased unlock process.

Giving that reminder to the State, a letter from the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the Home Ministry has extended those guidelines till 31 January.

“The government of Tamilnadu’s order of permitting increase in the seating capacity of cinema/theatres/multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UTs shall not dilute guidelines issued under the DM (disaster management) Act in any manner,” the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said.