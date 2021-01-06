Country’s first Covid jabs in about 10 days: Health Secy

Chennai: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the ministry is prepared to roll out the Covid vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation but added that the final decision lies with the government.

At a press conference, he said, ‘Based on the feedback of dry run, the health ministry is ready to introduce Covid-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation. Healthcare workers and frontline workers need not register themselves as their database has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in bulk’.

He also dismissed reports that the government had banned the export of the vaccines.

‘The Union government has not banned the export of any one of the Covid-19 vaccines and this should be absolutely clear. When I say Union government, it means there are three ministries — Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade with the Ministry of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which can initiate, in a hypothetical scenario, such an action. But none of them have taken any such action’, he said.