OPS, EPS expel Pollachi accused from AIADMK

Chennai: AIADMK functionary Arulanandham who has arrested for his connection in Pollachi sexual assault case has been removed from the party.

His expulsion from the party was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who are also the joint coordinator and coordinator of the party.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested three more people, including a ruling AIADMK functionary in connection with the sensational 2019 Pollachi sexual assault and blackmailing case.

The arrests were made more than a year after the CBI took oer the probe from the Tamilnadu Crime Branch-CID wing.

Those arrested were AIADMK Pollachi student wing secretatary K Arulanandam, Bike Babu and Keron Paul.