TN gears up to reopen schools

Chennai: Suggestion will be sought from parents for the next two days about the reopening of schools in Tamilnadu after Pongal.

It is said that parents can putforth their views about the reopening of schools, till this weekend following which a decision will be taken.

The schools in Tamilnadu have been shut down since March 2020 and Chief Minister K Palaniswami will be taking the decision to resume regular classes in the State, State School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan told reporters on Monday.

After the release of the CBSE board exams 2021 dates by the Central government, many States are releasing the dates for the board and practical exams to be conducted for the academic year 2020-2021.

The Education Minister has further announced that the practical examinations for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted and the schedule for the same would be released soon. The dates for the board exams 2021 will be notified soon after.

The Central Board of Secondary Education revealed that the CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10 and 12 students will commence from 4 May and will conclude on 10 June. The practical exams for the same will begin on 1 March, 2021.