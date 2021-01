Chennai: Tamilnadu Food Minister R Kamaraj has been tested positive for Covid-19 today.

He has been admitted to MIOT Hospitals in Manapakkam, sources said. Doctors said that he is asymptomatic and is under observation.

Many Ministers, MLAs and MPs were tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu since March. DMK MLA J Anbhazhagan and Congress MP H Vasanthakumar died due to corona in the recent past, it may be recalled.